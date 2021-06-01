Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Down 6.8%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.33. 2,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 203,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $202,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

