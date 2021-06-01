NULS Price Up 6.1% This Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. NULS has a market capitalization of $59.73 million and approximately $37.50 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00308411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00191670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00965285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

