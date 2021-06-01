NuCypher Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.84 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $196.06 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.94 or 0.01022276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.53 or 0.09884186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00091612 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,182,253,192 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

