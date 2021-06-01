Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 4,563 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,038,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 462,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 2,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.