Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

