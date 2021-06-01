Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,362 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares during the period.

VRP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 465,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

