Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.51 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,848. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.