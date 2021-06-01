Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,595 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 38,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,072. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

