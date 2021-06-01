Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 77,484 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PREF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 118,654 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,973 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PREF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 102,829 shares of the stock traded hands. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.