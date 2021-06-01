Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.25

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.25 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 1052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

