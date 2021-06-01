Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the April 29th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NBN opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.