NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 60,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

