Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nielsen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.47. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.