NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 6,303 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,299,124 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

