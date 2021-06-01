NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,445 ($84.20).

Shares of NXT traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,198 ($107.11). The stock had a trading volume of 57,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,079. The company has a market cap of £10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.89. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,640 ($60.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,058.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,593.11.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

