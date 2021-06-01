Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 112,823 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $10.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

