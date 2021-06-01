Newscrypto Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $154.41 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00188545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.50 or 0.00995027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032765 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

