New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.47

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

