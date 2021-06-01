New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 181.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 278,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,287. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66.

