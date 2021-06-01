NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $80.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

