Nestree (EGG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $251,814.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Nestree has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $251,814.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.33 or 1.00148196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00087916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.