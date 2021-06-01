Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.85 ($75.12).

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €60.48 ($71.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €58.74 and its 200 day moving average is €58.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.