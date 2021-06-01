Nelson Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Xylem stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

