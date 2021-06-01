nCino (NCNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.21.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Insiders sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.