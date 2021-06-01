National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 6,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 349,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,784,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
