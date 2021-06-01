National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 6,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 349,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,784,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.