National Bank of Canada’s (NA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$98.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$95.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA opened at C$95.01 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$59.34 and a 12-month high of C$98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.