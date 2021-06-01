Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 11,161.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 252,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,686 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq stock opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.