M&T Bank Corp Sells 296 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,125,000 after buying an additional 111,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after buying an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

Elastic stock opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.02. Elastic has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,773,087 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

