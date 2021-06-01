M&T Bank Corp Makes New $241,000 Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Shares of PEN opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.90 and its 200-day moving average is $250.15. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.48 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,556.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

