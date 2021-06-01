Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.