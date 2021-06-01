MP Materials (MP) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MP Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% MP Materials Competitors -2,004.19% 4.12% -0.19%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 3 0 2.60 MP Materials Competitors 635 2154 2549 105 2.39

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 7.63%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million -$21.83 million 128.77 MP Materials Competitors $5.64 billion $774.12 million 8.03

MP Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. MP Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MP Materials beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

