Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.45

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 37989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$390.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.42.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

