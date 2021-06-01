Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. 76,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,943. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

