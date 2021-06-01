Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 5,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.