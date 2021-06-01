MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $285.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $117,961,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $924,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 218.0% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 63,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

