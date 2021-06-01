MiX Telematics Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MIXT opened at $14.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

