Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 203,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,606 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.79.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.