Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 203,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,606 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,822 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,323,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

