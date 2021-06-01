Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Get Mitesco alerts:

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.