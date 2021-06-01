Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MITI stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
About Mitesco
