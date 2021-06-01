Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

