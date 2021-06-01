Mission Wealth Management LP Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.34% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,466. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

