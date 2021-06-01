Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. 1,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.