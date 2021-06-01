Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.52. 93,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,070. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

