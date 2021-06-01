Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,837,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE HON traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $232.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

