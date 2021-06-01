Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $17.76 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and $399.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.76 or 0.00048886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00302493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00192369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.68 or 0.01001219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00032875 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

