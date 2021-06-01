Minereum Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $45,926.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.01020555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.88 or 0.09859926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00091394 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,335,476 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.