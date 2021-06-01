MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 101.19% and a negative net margin of 79.93%.

MIND Technology stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

