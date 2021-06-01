Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TIGO traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

