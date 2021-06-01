Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.71

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.71 and last traded at $161.66, with a volume of 5315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

