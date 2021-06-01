Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

MFGP opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth approximately $24,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 706,700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

