MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 593,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,957 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $22,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,208,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,286 shares of company stock worth $5,950,144. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

